Lady whose fingers are not complete shares her sad experience, as she shows off her lover

A lady who has recounted her ordeal about how men lost their interest in her after they discovered that her fingers were incomplete.

Sharing a loved-up photo of herself and her new love, she appreciated God for finding her the love of her life after experiencing so many challenges.

She wrote;

“I remember when I was 13 years old, I was with a church member and we happened to watch a Nigerian movie together. In the movie was a lady challenged in her right leg and because of her disability, she was called ‘Nna ga nu’ which means no man but your father will marry you. The next voice I head was brother xyz’s voice telling me that this is what will happen to me. I smiled at him, went home and cried.

Fast forward to me getting to the university, every guy wanted to talk to me because I am attractive and more. But when they found out I had missing fingers, they would run as far as their legs would help them. I was vulnerable to love that when anyone poses to be real, I accepted irrespective of if he was the right guy. I got abused emotionally, physically and mentally but at the end I survived.

I decided to put everything to God in prayer. I went into a covenant with my creator, I challenged him with his words and told him people will laugh at him if he fails. God listened! Two years ago, he gave me gift and said how I use it will bring forth what I asked for.”