TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky…

‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted,…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only…

Obafemi Martins clashes heavily with babymama at a party

Lady whose fingers are not complete shares her sad experience, as…

Lady whose fingers are not complete shares her sad experience, as she shows off her lover

Social Media drama
By San

A lady who has recounted her ordeal about how men lost their interest in her after they discovered that her fingers were incomplete.

Sharing a loved-up photo of herself and her new love, she appreciated God for finding her the love of her life after experiencing so many challenges.

She wrote;

READ ALSO

My wife secretly built a house in her father’s name…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And…

“I remember when I was 13 years old, I was with a church member and we happened to watch a Nigerian movie together. In the movie was a lady challenged in her right leg and because of her disability, she was called ‘Nna ga nu’ which means no man but your father will marry you. The next voice I head was brother xyz’s voice telling me that this is what will happen to me. I smiled at him, went home and cried.

Read Also: ‘Be thanking me every day for being a great guy’ – Singer, Timi Dakolo tells wife, Busola on their wedding anniversary

Fast forward to me getting to the university, every guy wanted to talk to me because I am attractive and more. But when they found out I had missing fingers, they would run as far as their legs would help them. I was vulnerable to love that when anyone poses to be real, I accepted irrespective of if he was the right guy. I got abused emotionally, physically and mentally but at the end I survived.

I decided to put everything to God in prayer. I went into a covenant with my creator, I challenged him with his words and told him people will laugh at him if he fails. God listened! Two years ago, he gave me gift and said how I use it will bring forth what I asked for.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don Jazzy opens up

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he shared his story

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing hints at what the devil did at her son’s birthday…

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife Shares Photos Of Their Grown Up Son

Tee Billz Shares Moments His Son Jamil Bonds With His Step-Brother (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More