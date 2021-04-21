Laura Ikeji and husband, Ogbonna react to viral photos where he was picking from the refuse dump

Laura Ikeji and her husband, Ogbonna Kanu has reacted to the viral photos where he was picking from the refuse dump.

Recall that a few hours ago, a controversial blogger identified as Ifeoma fine girl on Instagram shared the photo where Ogbonna was seen picking from the refuse dump.

According to Ifeoma fine girl, Laura is not proud of her husband’s job, instead, she prefers to create an impression that he is wealthy.

This however earned the mother of two serious draggings on social media.

Reacting to the viral photos, Laura Ikeji took to Instagram to share loved up photos with her husband. Captioning the photos, the mother of two wrote;

“Just because I love you, Ogbonna Kanu”

Ogbonna Kanu also shared the photos on his page with the caption “Shipping time thanks kids for helping daddy God bless. ”

By doing this, Ogbonna has indirectly proved that he is into cargo business and not picking up from bins as rumoured.