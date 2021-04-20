Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Youtube blogger and fashion entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji has come under attack after recent photos of her husband, Ogbona surfaced on social media.

In the photos, Ogbonna was spotted picking from a waste bin in the UK.

An Instagram blogger, Ifeomafine, who shared the photos condemned Laura Ikeji for “not supporting her husband’s business”

In a post, the blogger noted that Laura’s husband is hardworking but his wife is ashamed of his business.

The post reads: “Chai!!!!!Ogboo ehhhh, Ogboo nwannem ooo, ewooo nna ooo. You see this life ehhh! Chai!! I am here to vindicate Ogbonna Kanu. Finally Ogboo isn’t a lazy man. Ogboo may not have multi million business, may not have fancy business, may not have huge fancy job, but listen, Ogboo do hustle.

“Now we have a little problem. The problem Ogboo had was a wife who is ashamed and was ashamed to tell the world what Ogboo does to survive.

“She advertises every business but wasn’t bold enough to tell Nigeria “my husband wukwanu omebelu ma chi ekwekwana”, she forced this man into fake life.

“She doesn’t support his hustle in public because she has told the world that Kim Kardeshian and Kenya West is their level. But from this photo and from Ogboo’s caption on this post on his page, is clear that Ogboo collects unwanted household items and sends to Nigeria for a living. Most women from UK do this and survives with it and they aren’t ashamed of this very genuine hustle.

How come Laura doesn’t advertise Ogboo’s humble hustle? A good man that married akari ogeri enwero uburu. You see this life ehhh! Don’t believe anything you see on this social media, don’t think people are better than you because of makeup, filter and prepared background on their photos.

“The women you wish their husbands make more money than your down to earth husbands may be living make-believe life on social media like Laura. So this is how Ogboo nwannem makes £20k birthday gifts? Smh

“At least we know now that Ogboo wakes up in the morning and hits the streets of the UK trying to survive like the average common Nigerian in the streets of the UK. This is where that little boy’s oversized shoes came from I am advertising the business Laura refused to advertise.

“Be proud of your husbands hustle women!!! Stop looking up on these Instagram liars”

See the photos below

