TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over…

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the…

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As…

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya…

Lord Almighty made me a strong woman and that I will remain’ – Actress Rita Edochie

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has shared a post on her IG page barely hours after the death of comedienne, Ada Jesus. 

Recall that Rita Edochie was one of those Ada Jesus sought forgiveness from before her demise. The comedienne allegedly spoke ill of the actress as well as her pastor, Prophet Odumeje and some others.

Mrs Edochie initially insisted she wasn’t going to forgive Ada Jesus but later did after many pleaded on her behalf.

READ ALSO

The three musketeers – Nigerians react to new photos…

‘I’m not Gay’- Uche Maduagwu cries out after missing…

Following Ada Jesus’s demise, many people went on her social media handles to attack her.

Posting on her IG page this morning, Rita Edochie said God has made her a strong woman and that she will remain. Her post reads;

”JEEEEESUS is LORD forever

LORD ALMIGHTY MADE ME A STRONG WOMAN AND THAT I WILL REMAIN.
THE SEED CAN NOT BE KILLED”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Our Professors may work in Togo bakeries if Nigeria breaks up” – Lai…

Wilfred Ndidi calls out DStv for using image on billboards without permission

Lord Almighty made me a strong woman and that I will remain’ –…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor, Timini Egbuson…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting 13-year-old girlfriend…

The three musketeers – Nigerians react to new photos of veterans; Kenneth…

Fans pray as actress, Kemi Afolabi opens up on her health challenges

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More