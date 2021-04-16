‘Make me a complete woman’ – Actress, Dayo Amusa publicly cries out to God

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has taken to Instagram to publicly cry out to God for her needs and desires.

According to Dayo, she wants God to make her smile, give her strength and courage, help her fight her battles and make her a complete woman.

In her words;

“I tap into the grace of this Ramadan Oh Lord… All I need is strength & courage so that I can face the things to come. Help me smile all day oh lord. Help me fight my rage & unseen battles. Make me a better person in life so that I can truly survive all the test of time. Make me an ideal complete woman. Grant me the grace to know & serve you better. Oh Lord bless me, my family, my loved ones now & always. AMEN”

@mustiphasholagbade wrote ‘This is lovely”

@funmilayoesanalabi wrote “Amen, God will accept your supplication”

@oluwakemi7335 wrote “may god answer ur prayers”

@raifuabiodun20 wrote “God go answer your prayer inshallah”

@temmyskincare8 wrote “Amen may Allah answer your prayers”

Via Instagram
