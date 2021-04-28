Man Alleged Arrested For Carrying A Condom Containing Sperm

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A man was allegedly arrested because he was found with a condom containing sperm.

The brother of the arrested man who brought the issue to light went on Twitter to complain about his brother’s arrest.

He tweeted: “SARS AT SARS ROAD has been holding my brother since yday night that they saw him with a condom. He slept here and we’ve been looking for him, we only discovered this morning and they are asking for money!!!!”

The police responded to his tweet, writing: “The OC Anti-Cultism was contacted in respect of the arrest.”

The police later returned to Twitter to give an update and the reason for the man’s arrest.

The police complaint unit tweeted: “The OC Anti Cultism responded, that the Young man was intercepted on a Roadblock with fluid packed in a Condom, put in a pure water bag.”

