TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her…

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress,…

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his wedding

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens…

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To His…

Man arrested for dating 35 women at the same time

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A serial dater has been arrested in Japan after seeing 35 different people at the same time and receiving gifts and cards from all of them, DailyMail UK reports.

Takashi Miyagawa, a part-time worker of no fixed abode from the Japanese region of Kansai, had told each of the women he had been dating that his birthday was on a different date.

The 39-year-old was arrested for defrauding the 35 women after pretending to be serious about relationships with them.

READ ALSO

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting…

Miyagwa’s real birthday in November 13.

In one case, the Miyagwa told a 47-year-old lover that his birthday was on February 22, while another victim, 40, said he told her it was in July. A third woman, who is 35, said she believed it was in April.

According to SoraNews24, the total number of victims stands at 35 with the possibility of more coming forwards.

In total, the women have accused Miyagawa of swindling them out of £665 worth of birthday presents, clothes, and cash.

The suspect met his victims while working for a marketing company selling hydrogen water shower heads and other products.

He reportedly targeted single women and began each relationship with the suggestion that marriage would be on the cards.

However, the women ended up forming a victims’ association and reported Miyagawa to the police in February.

The investigation continues.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress, Omoni Oboli

Man allegedly killed by Ex-girlfriend one week to his wedding

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new photos

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens birthday message to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Olamide, Illbliss and others celebrate with Reminisce as his wife clocks 40…

I never thought Ada Jesus would die young – Husband

Don Jazzy laments over how some married men disrespect their wives because they…

Man arrested for dating 35 women at the same time

‘I hope he rots in jail’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts to actor, Baba…

I am not afraid to eat alone – Tacha says as she slays in new photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More