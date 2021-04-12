TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift…

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

He is the queen mother of cockroaches – James Brown comes for…

Actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skill reveals the…

Man dedicates his newborn to Wizkld; social media users react (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

A Nigerian man has dedicated his newborn baby to popular singer, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid.

The new father identified as Yung Dera on Twitter, took to the platform to share photos of his baby and a frame of Wizkid placed over his head.

He reveals that he is dedicating his child to the Nigerian superstar and this move has got social media users talking.

READ ALSO

Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it…

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji…

See photos and some reactions below:

In other news, A lady has taken to social media to lament over her boyfriend who she claims has no hustling spirit.

According to the post which was shared by relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin, the lady revealed that her boyfriend relies on his 75k salary while she earns three times more than him.

She revealed she has advised him to consider other side businesses.

Continue reading: My boyfriend has zero hustling spirit, relies on 75k salary – Lady laments

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of what his daughter,…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift (video)

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is being offloaded…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as he shares video…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Abraham Visits Her Hometown, Gives Villagers Free Cinema Experience

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

“We shall never be separated” – Actor, Segun Ogungbe’s two wives says as they…

Man dedicates his newborn to Wizkld; social media users react (Photos)

My boyfriend has zero hustling spirit, relies on 75k salary – Lady laments

‘You’re one in a million’ – Actress Mide Martins appreciates…

Reactions as Twitter is set to open its African Headquarters in Ghana

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More