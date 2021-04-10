Man disappointed after getting a tattoo of Cubana Chief Priest on his chest but got ignored (Video)

Drawing of tattoo by fans is no longer a new thing in Nigeria as it has become the order of the day in the country. Many fans have gone ahead to ink the image of their favourite celebrity on their bodies, some temporarily while others permanently.

However, in the case of a die-hard fan of celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, the fan was not recognised for the tattoo he drew on his body.

And this made him cry out on social media. The man identified as Henry introduced himself as a make-up artist and a hairstylist. He expressed disappointment due to the fact that he inked a tattoo of Cubana on his chest in a bid to celebrate him on his birthday, but up till this moment, the barman has not responded to the post to acknowledge what he has done.

See video below;