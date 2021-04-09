Man goes with musicians to propose to his girlfriend but caught her cheating (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Olumide

A man was left in a sad state after he made moves to propose to his girlfriend. He got to her place only to find her making love with another man.

In the video which has gone viral online, it showed the moment a man who went to propose to his girlfriend, caught her cheating.

In the video which has a Latino setting, the man who arrived at his girlfriend’s apartment with musicians caught her giving a blowj*b to an unidentified man.

She was seen at the end of the video looking out from the window and quickly withdrawing after spotting her boyfriend.

Watch the video below;

 

