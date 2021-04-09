Man proposes to girlfriend with 5 different diamond rings (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By Olumide

When it comes to love and relationship, there are some people who are ready to do the extraordinary to prove their love to their partner.

A man has become the center of discussion on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend with five different diamond rings.

The man identified as @ichillwillfixit on Instagram, proposed to his girlfriend, Miller with 5 different diamond rings.

He got a big “Yes” from his girlfriend, who was all smiles in the photo he shared.

 

The photo has sparked reactions online as many applauded the man for going an extra mile to show his love for his girlfriend.

Others however, stressed that it was too much.

See the photos below;

