Man stranded in his car after it got stuck in flood in Lagos (video)

By Olumide

According to a video that has gone viral, a driver was left stranded after his car got stuck in the flood as it rained heavily on Thursday, April 22.

The reports revealed that the incident happened yesterday, April 22 at Eniola Davies street, Fagba, New Oko-Oba, Lagos state.

In the video shared online, the man couldn’t leave his car for fear he would drown as the water level kept rising while some passersby looked on.

See also: Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

The video was shared by Media personality, Benjamin Okoh who called on the state government to help the man.

Fortunately, the passersby standing in the area succeeded in pulling the man to safety as they helped retrieved his car.

Watch the video below

