Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the identity of the man that changed her life.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the man on his birthday today, the mother of one wrote;

” Happy birthday to The man who GOD HAS USED TREMENDOUSLY IN EFFECTING CHANGE IN MY LIFE. A MAN Who told me I CAN DO IT…

One of the Men Who saw my Value even when I didn’t/can’t see it…

When Am weak you tell me I CAN.

When I don’t want to, you Make me realize Why I started in the first place.

Thank you for allowing God to use you to get me to this point.

I Am forever grateful to you and @gotnileadershipcentre

Happy Birthday to A Mentor @_linusokorie , My PROFESSOR, A TRUE LEADER, A PATIENT Man, A TEACHER, A BROTHER AND ABOVE ALL MY FRIEND..

Happy birthday your excellency sir, MR LINUS OKORIE(Ex Governorship candidate IMO state) and founder of @gotnileadershipcentre”