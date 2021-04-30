TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha release…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ –…

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Reactions as Alaafin of Oyo’s queen turns to an online…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for…

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on…

Lagos Govt Freezes Bank Account Viral Of Amputee ‘Pure…

Actor, Kola Ajeyemi gives update on Toyin Abraham’s health

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the identity of the man that changed her life.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the man on his birthday today, the mother of one wrote;

” Happy birthday to The man who GOD HAS USED TREMENDOUSLY IN EFFECTING CHANGE IN MY LIFE. A MAN Who told me I CAN DO IT…
One of the Men Who saw my Value even when I didn’t/can’t see it…
When Am weak you tell me I CAN.
When I don’t want to, you Make me realize Why I started in the first place.
Thank you for allowing God to use you to get me to this point.
I Am forever grateful to you and @gotnileadershipcentre
Happy Birthday to A Mentor @_linusokorie , My PROFESSOR, A TRUE LEADER, A PATIENT Man, A TEACHER, A BROTHER AND ABOVE ALL MY FRIEND..
Happy birthday your excellency sir, MR LINUS OKORIE(Ex Governorship candidate IMO state) and founder of @gotnileadershipcentre”

READ ALSO

‘There is going to be war if Baba Ijesha is released…

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha release from police…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ – Actress, Bukunmi…

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Reactions as Alaafin of Oyo’s queen turns to an online beggar after she…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness surfaces

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest against the…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on Baba Ijesha’s…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

‘She moved into my house to help me with my IVF journey’ –…

‘He will spend not less than 14 years in prison’ – Abike…

Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

My personal lawyer – 2Baba celebrates his lookalike son Zion as he becomes…

I want to be the biggest star to have come out of Nigeria -BBNaija’s Erica

How Using Practice Tests Can Help You Succeed in Earning CompTIA Certbolt…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More