TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over…

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’…

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in…

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending…

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As…

Deyemi Okanlawon is a vagabond – Bimbo Ademoye

Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos…

Meet The White Boyfriend Of One Of The #Chibok Girls Who Escaped And Relocated To The US (Photos)

News
By San

On the night of April 14th, 2014, Joy Bishara laid down in her dormitory bed in the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok retired for the day after busy a busy school day. She thought the morning would bring another opportunity to learn new things, however, a sordid event happened that night that changed her life forever.

Out of the blue, Boko Haram terrorists attacked her school, burnt it down and abducted her and over 200 girls which sparked global outrage for years. The terrorist forced Joy and her classmates into trucks as they drove toward Sambisa forest.

Joy managed to escape from Boko Haram by leaping from the truck and running for hours through the bush. Although the decision was risky, she said a voice kept on telling her “Jump Down, you will be fine ” . According to Joy, it was God speaking to her.

READ ALSO

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd, Faces…

Two suspects arrested at Lagos airport excrete 191 pellets…

Read Also: Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in Australian action drama ‘Survive Or Die’ (Video)

Today, Joy is now enjoying a new life in the United States. She relocated to the United States in August 2014 with the help of the Jubilee Campaign, an American human rights organization.

Joy continued her secondary school education in America and today she’s a student of the prestigious Southeastern University in Lakeland, America.

See more photos below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto…

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her 33rd birthday…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending nude photos to a…

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd, Faces Up To 40years In…

Meet The White Boyfriend Of One Of The #Chibok Girls Who Escaped And Relocated…

Women pay the bills in most Nigerian homes – man sparks debate

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in Australian action…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Friendship of 5 years gone – Bobrisky gives hint on why Tonto Dikeh…

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More