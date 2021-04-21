Mercy Johnson and other celebrities react to video of Iyabo Ojo warning her daughter to get married at age 24

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
I am too young to have a boyfriend – Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla said

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and some other Nigerian celebrities have reacted to a video of Iyabo Ojo warning her daughter, Priscilla to get married at age 24.

In the video, Iyabo was heard telling her daughter the age she wants her to get engaged, married and give birth. The mother of two said although she is not pressurizing her daughter, she believes in early marriage.

Captioning the video, the 43-year-old wrote;

“I guess I’m old skool call me an African mother I believe in early marriage @its.priscy @rachel_doll_ no pressure tho but I can’t wait to pick another ebi.”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this,

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote “mummy like no other”

@peterpsquare wrote “See setup”

@biolabayo1 wrote “Jokes apart, that’s the best really, as long as both parties are matured enough for marriage, why not? may God continually bless your home sis”

@lolamagret wrote “Grandma loading”

@_kehindebankole wrote “Mother’s guidance”

@peggyovire wrote “I’m sure priscy will be like y is my mum embarrassing me in front of my friends”

Via Instagram
