Mercy Johnson creates a scene as she wears bedroom slippers to a birthday party (Video)

One of the reasons why many fans love Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson is because of her originality as well as her lifestyle.

In a recent video that surfaced online, Mercy Johnson created a scene at her colleague Ufuoma McDermott’s birthday party which took place on Friday.

The Nollywood actress was one of the first persons to arrive at the party, and she walked in wearing cartoon stockings and bedroom slippers, much to the amusement of her colleagues.

Ufuoma found it quite funny, and uploaded a video of Mercy to Instagram on Saturday.

She wrote,

“Mercy is normal. We all want to be like her.”

Also present at the party were Hilda Dokuba and Nancy Isime. Hilda, a veteran Nollywood actress, also took a video recording of Mercy. In the video, she laughs and says,

“This is Mercy’s leg o, not another person’s leg. This is Mercy’s leg on Ufuoma’s birthday.”

Watch video below;