Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress, Omoni Oboli

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo and other Nollywood stars have taken out time on social media to pen down tributes to their colleague, Omoni Oboli on her birthday today.

In the heart warming birthday messages, Omoni was described as the first lady with a kind heart.

Read all their messages below;

@iyaboojofespris wrote: Happy birthday First Lady @omonioboli keep shining, keep winning sunshine

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote: Happy Birthday Queen, have a solid blast…many more years filled with happiness and [email protected]

@alexxekubo wrote: Happy Birthday @omonioboli First Lady with a kind heart, I appreciate you more than you know. Thanks for always being in my Corner.

Love Always

@k8henshaw wrote: Happy birthday Omoni…@omonioboli I celebrate you today and always. God bless and keep you always. Have a blast dear

@Chioma Akpotha wrote “My Travel Buddy… Happy birthday my dearest Omoni! Can hardly wait for all the trips we have planned to happen! Have a B. L. A. S. T… I love you”