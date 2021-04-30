‘Mind your business’ -Bobrisky Shades Tonto And Iyabo Ojo Over Baba Ijesha Rape Case

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has insinuated that celebrities who are against the Baba Ijesha rape allegations have their ulterior motives aside from fighting for justice

Throwing a shade at fellow celebrities fighting for the young girl Baba Ijesha allegedly, Bobrisky suggested that manym have passed a verdict before a judge seating.

There’ s indeed absolutely nothing better than minding your own business but then adding your voice to demand peace and justice in your own country as a celebrity won’ t deprive you of anything but rather help to curtail that.

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh's life

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba…

Read Also: ‘He will spend not less than 14 years in prison’ – Abike Dabiri reacts to Baba Ijesha rape case

We believe all those fighting angrily on Instagram demanding justice for a young girl aren’ t doing so because they want to put their nose in the business of others but rather doing it so that child molestation and rape will be curtailed and justice will be served if found guilty.

Post below;

