TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ –…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Street beggar with twin girls rescued from ‘Lagos under…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on…

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the…

‘Make me a complete woman’ – Actress, Dayo…

Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson and children drinking garri…

Actress, Mercy Johnson expresses displeasure at a fan’s…

Mixed reactions as Laycon says ex-BBNaija star, CeeC is allowed to fall for him

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

It looks like Big Brother Naija lockdown winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly referred to as Laycon by his fans seems to have his focus on ex-BBNaija 2018 housemate, CeeC

This comes as Laycon who is also an artiste took to his social media timeline to declare that CeeC has his unreserved go-ahead to gush over him.

Taking to his Twitter account, Laycon wrote,

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Lilo flaunts curves in a sexy bodysuit…

BBNaija: “Block Me” – Drama as Tochi reacts after Kiddwaya…

”CeeC is allowed to FALL FOR ME sha”

See his post below;

The statement sparked mixed reactions amidst his fans with some asking him about BBNaija star, Lilo and others advising him to stay away.

See also: Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson and children drinking garri and turkey – Watch Video

CeeC is one of the popular housemates from the 2018 edition and has continued to remain relevant till date.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ – Fans mock…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Street beggar with twin girls rescued from ‘Lagos under bridge’ runs…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on her birthday

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the money in the…

‘Make me a complete woman’ – Actress, Dayo Amusa publicly…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Cee-C’s New Photo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

I would rather go for adoption than have my own kids – Nigerian plus-size model,…

France passes law setting age of consent to 15 after 20 firefighters dodged…

Woman beats up her boss with a mop stick for sending her inappropriate sexual…

After being mocked over her outfit to the 2021 Headies Award, LAWMA makes…

Mixed reactions as Laycon says ex-BBNaija star, CeeC is allowed to fall for him

Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson and children drinking garri and turkey –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More