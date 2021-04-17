Mixed reactions as Laycon says ex-BBNaija star, CeeC is allowed to fall for him

It looks like Big Brother Naija lockdown winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly referred to as Laycon by his fans seems to have his focus on ex-BBNaija 2018 housemate, CeeC

This comes as Laycon who is also an artiste took to his social media timeline to declare that CeeC has his unreserved go-ahead to gush over him.

Taking to his Twitter account, Laycon wrote,

”CeeC is allowed to FALL FOR ME sha”

See his post below;

The statement sparked mixed reactions amidst his fans with some asking him about BBNaija star, Lilo and others advising him to stay away.

CeeC is one of the popular housemates from the 2018 edition and has continued to remain relevant till date.