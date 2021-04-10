Moment Davido gave Yinka Ayefele N1M cash on stage, yesterday in Abeokuta (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido is currently trending on on Twitter after he gave gospel singer Yinka Ayefele N1 million Naira.

The veteran gospel singer Yinka Ayefele as well as Davido, attended an event in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday, 9th of April.

During the event, Davido joined Yinka and his band in performing his hit songs to entertain the guests.

However, the highlight of the event was when Davido gifted the gospel singer 1Million Naira as other guests at the event cheered him for being generous as always

Watch the video below of Davido gifting Yinka:

