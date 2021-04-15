‘More than a million times you saved me’ – Comedienne, Lepacious Bose says as she celebrates birthday

Sensational Nigerian comedienne and actress, Lepacious Bose is celebrating her birthday today and she has flooded her Instagram page with adorable photos of herself.

Captioning the photos, Lepacious Bose wrote;

“What can I give to you oh Lord? More than a million times you saved me!!! What can I give to you oh Lord that will be just enough to thank you… You have shown me that you are more than silver and gold….

For Bose whom you predestined, You also called, and this Bose whom you called, you also justified and this justified daughter of yours, you have chosen to glorify! JEHOVAH YOU ARE HIGHLY RECOMMEND”

Reacting to the post, some of her colleagues and fans stormed the comment section to celebrate her with prayers and birthday wishes.

moniquenaija wrote: Happy birthday ma @lepaciousbose God bless your new age

dakoreea wrote: Happy birthday beautiful Sis!

essencemusiq wrote: Happy birthday sweetest sis. Your heart is one of the genuinest. God bless you immensely, Increase you on all sides and your hearts desires will all be met in Jesus name. Have a fabulous day today. Love you big time @lepaciousbose