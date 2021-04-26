‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ – Mercy Johnson’s children ask her

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has taken to Instagram to share with her followers one of the most frequently asked questions by her children.

In the video the mother of 4 posted, she was seen teaching her second daughter how to act like her and was heard making vows about how her children must forcefully know how to act.

According to Mercy, her children usually ask her why many people laugh when they see her and she is showing them one of the reasons which happen to be acting.

Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;

“@theokojiekids have joined my gang, they ask me “mummy why do people always start laffing when they see you”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to the video,

@merit_ekeh wrote “Its her accent for me”

@omidanewa wrote “see teeth …..this one go like shakara well well”

@beneberry1 wrote “Little Angel growing so fast”