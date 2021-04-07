My boyfriend died on top of me during sex – Lady cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A young lady has taken to Twitter to cry over the death of her boyfriend, who according to her, died on top of her while they were both having sex.

The lady identified as Mrs Smeg disclosed that her lover died on top of her while they were engaging in s*xual intercourse.

According to Smeg, she doesn’t know how to explain to his mum the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

She wrote:

“My boyfriend died on top of me last night 😭 😭 😭 😭 🥺 🥺 🥺 🥺. 💔 💔 💔. I’m unable to breathe 😭 How do I even begin to explain how he died 😭 😭 😭. His mother wants answers I do not have. “My s*x addiction will come to a stand still after this. Can’t stand a man on top of me anymore. 😭 😭 😭 😭S*x has become traumatizing for me 😭.”

