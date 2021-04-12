My boyfriend has zero hustling spirit, relies on 75k salary – Lady laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

A lady has taken to social media to lament over her boyfriend who she claims has no hustling spirit.

According to the post which was shared by relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin, the lady revealed that her boyfriend relies on his 75k salary while she earns three times more than him.

She revealed she has advised him to consider other side businesses.

“Hello Joro. Please my boyfriend is very average for my liking. He’s a good guy and he loves me alot But I dont like his financial state. He earns 75k month and I earn almost 3 times that amount.

I love him but I still want him to have a side hustle, another source of income at least. He doesn’t talk about any business opportunity, he’s relying on his job alone.. I always suggest business ideas for him that he can at least develop and be more financially stable but he never take them serious.

He’s always scared of risks/loses. No hustling spirit at all and it’s very discouraging. I dont know what to do. I am very industrious and I just want someone that has the zeal for success especially since he’s a man. I want us to be comfortable but he’s not putting in enough work.

This is the 21st century and 75k is quite small. I always wonder what will happen if he loses his job (Godforid) there’s really no back up plan. Please what do I do? I know he loves me but is love enough? I’m worried.”

See the post below:

