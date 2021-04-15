“My drug addiction was so bad bodyguards would check my pulse while sleeping” – Justin Bieber

Popular Canadian singer, Justin Bieber in a recent statement has opened up on his drug addiction and subsequent transformation to who he is right now.

Biber was one of the most successful youngsters as far back as 2009 when he hit the limelight. He also made headlines for breaking the law at some point.

In a new interview with GQ magazine, Bieber, 27, revealed the extent of his drug problem and spoke about the development of his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin and his journey into Christianity.

Bieber revealed that his serious drug habit was so bad to the point that security guards would come into his room at night and check his pulse to make sure he was still alive.

Justin Bieber says his drug problem was so bad that bodyguards would check his pulse as he slept

“I have a wife who I adore, who I feel comforted by. I feel safe. I feel like my relationship with God is wonderful. And I have this outpouring of love that I want to be able to share with people, you know?” Bieber told journalist Zach Baron.

“It was like I had all this success and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through,” he said.

He also talked about his 2020 revelation that he was suffering with Lyme disease.

“To be honest, I am a lot healthier, and I did have a lot of things going on. I did have mono, and I do have Lyme disease,” Bieber said.

“But I was also navigating a lot of emotional terrain, which had a lot to do with it. And we like to blame a lot of things on other things. Sometimes… It’s a lot of times just your own stuff.”

Bieber said his marriage has become a major positive force after a difficult start.

“The first year of marriage was really tough,” he said, “because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff.”

But now, he said, “we’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to.”

Bieber says his faith is another reason why he seems to be in a better place these days.

God “is grace,” he said. “Every time we mess up, He’s picking us back up every single time. That’s how I view it. And so it’s like, ‘I made a mistake. I won’t dwell in it. I don’t sit in shame. But it actually makes me want to do better.’ “