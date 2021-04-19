TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship” – BBNaija’s Ike reveals

Entertainment
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija housemate now reality star, Ike in a recent statement has said that the best moment in his life was when he got out of his last relationship.

The statement has been described by many as a shade at 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke.

Recall that a few days back, Mercy Eke, who happens to Ike’s love interest when they were in the BBNaija house who they later went on to have their own joint show, shared a video on YouTube where she stated that their relationship had ended. According to her, that ship has sunk.

Ike’s latest claim about leaving the relationship being the happiest moment of his life seems to be a clap back.

Ike in a video he shared on his Instagram page said

”My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship. Freedom is something that you just can’t pay for”

Watch him speak below;

