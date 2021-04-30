My personal lawyer – 2Baba celebrates his lookalike son Zion as he becomes a teenager

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Veteran Nigerian artiste and owner of Hypertek music label, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Baba has taken to social media to celebrate his lookalike son, Zion as he marks his birthday today.

The proud father took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his son who he referred to as his personal lawyer.

2Baba also showered prayers on Zion as he becomes a Teenager today.

“Mennnnn! It’s birthday season in my zone. Blessings upon Blessings! My personal lawyer @zionidibia. You shall walk and never stumble. Super proud of u my son. Love u die. HBD HBD HBD!!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR zii. Teenager levels.”
