My wife has sleepless nights trying to improve the lives of Nigerians — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement has described how the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has been helping to improve the lives of Nigerians.

In the forward of her biography ‘Aisha Buhari: Being different’ the president said,

“Aisha as the world has come to know her is kind-hearted; this made her transitioning into philanthropy and humanitarianism easy when she became First Lady.

Her protective mien also translates to the special energy she exerts when women, children, and vulnerable people are abused. I have observed with keen interest as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights.

Her programme, Future Assured, has provided her with a special vehicle to actualize her dreams: reaching the poor, sick and underprivileged families to improve their wellbeing, sometimes in remote areas, especially IDPs.

.The stance she has taken in defence of women in our society across our rich ethnic diversity also ranks very high amongst her passing. This plays a significant role in her ability to organize and coordinate like-minded people around a singular agenda.”