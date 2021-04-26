NBC suspends Channels TV for interviewing IPOB PRO

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has suspended Channels Television with a fine of N5 million for breaching the broadcast code, according to Vanguard reports.

In a letter to the Managing Director of Channels Television signed by the Acting Director General of the Commission, NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, the Commission referred to Channels 7pm live broadcast programme of Sunday, 25th April, 2021, in which it accused the TV station of allowing a leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB to make secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand by the station contrary to the broadcast code.

It also accused the station of allowing the guest speaker to make derogatory, false and misleading statements about the Nigerian army, despite being proscribed by a court of law.

