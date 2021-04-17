Never marry a man you don’t know because you know his money – Reno Omokri advises ladies

Popular political activist and author, Reno Omokri in a statement on saturday dropped another of his numerous nuggets on relationship.

According to Reno Omokri in a post via his Twitter handle, he stressed on the importance of ladies getting to know man before accepting his proposal.

Reno Omokri advised ladies to never marry a man they don’t know because they know his money.

He wrote, ”Dear women, Marry a man who is good FOR you, not one who is good TO you. A man who buys you expensive gifts may be good TO you. But have you seen him when he is angry? His anger may unleash expensive slaps on you. Don’t be blinded by money!”

He added in a another tweet, ”After only a month, he proposed with a diamond ring and a Range Rover, and you said yes. Money is talking. But after money has talked, reality will also talk. No matter how generous he is, never marry a man you dont know because you know his money.”