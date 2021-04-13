New mum shocks followers as she shows what pregnancy did to her tummy (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A video of a new mother went viral after she shared what pregnancy and childbirth did to her stomach.

She took to TikTok to share a video of herself taken three weeks postpartum.

Her belly had snapped back, making it hard to believe she just welcomed a baby. She also said she didn’t get any stretch marks at all.

However, the colour of her stomach changed. It became completely dark.

The light-skinned woman now has really dark skin around her stomach area and it took viewers several seconds to realize she was not wearing a black mesh top in the video.

She said she hopes her stomach goes back to its original colour.

