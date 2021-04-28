Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kiddwaya

BBNaija lockdown housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has reacted to the situation of things in Nigeria.

Kiddwaya in a statement on Wednesday morning disclosed that he woke up in tears as he said he couldn’t sleep.

The reality star added that he could hear gun shots and cries in his dream.

He wrote via his Twitter handle, ”I woke up in tears this morning. I just couldn’t sleep. How can I? I can hear the gun shots and cries in my dream. Our nation is burning and no one is hearing.”

In another statement, Kiddwaya revealed he would be watching colleague Dorathy after the latter trolled him for committing a blunder.

