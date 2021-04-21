Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational Nigerian comedienne, Ada Jesus has been reported dead.

This comes a few days after the skit maker celebrated her birthday.

Recall that Ada has been sick and was diagnosed with kidney problem which led to a partial stroke and was admitted to a hospital in Abuja.

According to reports, Ada suffered a cardiac arrest last night and was rushed to the ICU where she gave up the ghost.

Taking to Facebook to break the news about her death, a lady identified as Maria Ude Nwachi wrote;

” Just in … Ada Jesus (Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu) has passed away. RIP”

Recall that Years ago, Ada Jesus had gone viral after she accused Nollywood actress Rita Edochie and Prophet Odumeje of doing fake miracles. Not long after, the comedienne was struck down with kidney disease that left her paralyzed.

There have been speculations that Rita Edochie has a hand in her sickness because she vowed never to forgive the comedienne.

