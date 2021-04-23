Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

A Nigerian man has announced on social media that he is finally off the market as he celebrated getting married to his Oyinbo lover, a Nigerian gland for white people.

The Imo-based singer identified as Dtwins Agu Otu Ukwu shared adorable pictures on Facebook from his marriage to a United States lady named Dinaro Delgado.

He shared pictures of the moment they filled the marriage register flanked by family members and loved ones as well as after the completion of their white wedding.

The excited newly wedded man prayed for his Facebook friends that they get their own wife, find love and happiness.

Nigerians took to the comment section to celebrate the latest couple in town just as others thought she looked beautiful and younger.

Amaka Eke said:

“Wow! Congratulations…more blessings because he who finds a wife,obtaineth favor from God.So Happy for you.Congrats once again.”

Saviour Tom Blaize wrote:

“Congratulations brother… Wishing you a happy home and a blessed Matrimony.”

Paul Ejike commented:

“A big congratulations to you my brother, more joy to your union.”

See more photos below: