Nigerian woman gives birth to triplets after 11 years of marriage and “6 miscarriages”

According to the reports that have gone viral on social media, Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Ogeah have welcomed a set of triplets after eleven years of marriage.

The reports revealed that the woman, Helen Ogeah gave birth to the triplets in Asaba, Delta state after several miscarriages.

A family member, Evelyn Odume, who shared the good news on Sunday, April 11, declared that God has put the devil to shame.

“You do not lie, you do not fail, what is hard for you to do it doesn’t exist o. it can never, ever exists ooo….. faithful God I worship for ur a faithful father and you never fail… Friends and family help me glorify the name of the Lord for this miracle.11years of marriage finally blessed with tripplets congratulations Mr and Mrs ogeah,” she wrote.

“Miracle working God you are worthy to be praised. Congratulations big Aunty …the Lord has put the devil to shame” she added.

One Lynda Ayebogbon, who shared the post on April 14, said the new mother had six miscarriages before the birth of the triplets.

“After eleven years of marriage, six different miscarriages, God Blessed her with triplets, what a wonderful God, He is awesome, please Glorify Him with me. Big congratulations my lovely sister, God will protect you and your babies in Jesus name. Amen”

she wrote.