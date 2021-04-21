TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over…

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’…

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in…

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending…

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As…

Deyemi Okanlawon is a vagabond – Bimbo Ademoye

Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos…

Mercy Johnson, others react to Funke Akindele and husband’s…

Nigerian woman gives birth to triplets after 11 years of marriage and “6 miscarriages”

Social Media drama
By Olumide

According to the reports that have gone viral on social media, Nigerian couple, Mr and Mrs Ogeah have welcomed a set of triplets after eleven years of marriage.

The reports revealed that the woman, Helen Ogeah gave birth to the triplets in Asaba, Delta state after several miscarriages.

A family member, Evelyn Odume, who shared the good news on Sunday, April 11, declared that God has put the devil to shame.

READ ALSO

Man buys pregnant hawker’s entire goods, gifts her Christmas…

BBNaija’s Khafi reacts to pregnancy claims, slams…

“You do not lie, you do not fail, what is hard for you to do it doesn’t exist o. it can never, ever exists ooo….. faithful God I worship for ur a faithful father and you never fail… Friends and family help me glorify the name of the Lord for this miracle.11years of marriage finally blessed with tripplets congratulations Mr and Mrs ogeah,” she wrote.

“Miracle working God you are worthy to be praised. Congratulations big Aunty …the Lord has put the devil to shame” she added.

One Lynda Ayebogbon, who shared the post on April 14, said the new mother had six miscarriages before the birth of the triplets.

“After eleven years of marriage, six different miscarriages, God Blessed her with triplets, what a wonderful God, He is awesome, please Glorify Him with me. Big congratulations my lovely sister, God will protect you and your babies in Jesus name. Amen”

she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto…

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her 33rd birthday…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending nude photos to a…

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

Deyemi Okanlawon is a vagabond – Bimbo Ademoye

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian woman gives birth to triplets after 11 years of marriage and “6…

Preparation towards BBNaija lockdown reunion (Video)

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd, Faces Up To 40years In…

Meet The White Boyfriend Of One Of The #Chibok Girls Who Escaped And Relocated…

Women pay the bills in most Nigerian homes – man sparks debate

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in Australian action…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More