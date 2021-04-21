Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have blamed popular prophet, Odumeje and veteran actress, Rita Edochie for the death of Ada Jesus.

Recall that Ada’s sickness was linked to Odumeje and Rita Edochie over their refusal to forgive the comedienne for making false accusations against them.

This has however caused Nigerians to blame these two for the death of Ada Jesus.

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

See some of their comments below;

@jessicah_elohor wrote “Dear Lord! Odumeje has put himself in trouble from talking too much. May her soul RIP”

@miss_endowment wrote “God pls hlp is to control our mouth make them go arrest that pastor joor rip”

@favouriteimmaculate wrote “Nawaooo now Rita and odumeje can now br happy”

@i_am_purity00 wrote “They should go and eat her corpse now na shebi na Wetin dem want”

@vannymylady wrote “I hope the liquid metal is satisfied!”

@teeto_olayeni wrote “Blood of Jesus, thankful get made peace with people she thought she offend. May God grant her eternal rest,Amen. And to people who felt reluctant to forgive her, hope you are happy now????????”

@mercyvill_ wrote “She made peace with everyone she has bad mouthed . That is what matters most. RIP sis…. who no forgive should go and eat her dead body”

 

