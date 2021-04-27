Nigerians drag singer, Dencia for calling her mother useless and childish

Nigerians on social media have dragged singer, Dencia for publicly referring to her mum as childish and useless.

According to Dencia, her mum does not take anything serious hence the reason why she is useless and childish.

In her words;

“My mother is so childish and useless. I see why I am how I am. She doesn’t take anything seriously. We are the same person and it’s fuked!!! Two headstrong, hard-working useless Arians.”

Reacting to this;

@amyubah6 wrote: You r the one useless to say such about your own mom in public

@kuntaakinte_ wrote: May we never give birth to children that will publicly insult us all because of clout. AMEN

@Tyra wrote, “The word useless wasn’t necessary I think.”

@Sabi Tak wrote, “How dare you talk to your mom in that way? Children of nowadays”

@sabitalkofficial wrote: How dare you talk to your mom in that way? Children of nowadays