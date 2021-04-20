‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts to the jail sentence of actress Akuapem Polo

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the jail sentence of Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo.

This comes a few days after Poloo was sent to jail over the naked photos she snapped with her son in 2019.

According to Tonto, she is not in support of what Poloo did but the government should tamper justice with mercy because three months without a mother being with her toddler child is a pain no one should experience.

In her words;

“One thing They always say is No one can tell a Mother how to bring Up her Child, it only becomes society responsibilities when you are hurting the child. In this case, I see no hurt here, Can I take the same picture? No, I couldn’t, not even in the next life but Am different doesn’t mean The Act is Totally wrong when it’s in the privacy of your home alone. BUT THE PICTURES ARE Morally Wrong? YES. CLASSLESS? YES Sir but Not Bad enough to Go to Jail? No, I don’t think so… Dear Nigerians pls show some Love/support let’s get this petition document filled up and get Our Girl back home… Thanks, #freeapollo

#Wecantfightthelawbutwecanhelpchangethejudgement

I AM NOT IN SUPPORT OF WHAT POLLO DID. SHE SHOULD BE PUNISHED, YES BY LAW… WE ARE ONLY SAYING TAMPER JUSTICE WITH MERCY FOR A LIGHTER SENTENCE… 3MONTHS WITHOUT YOUR TODDLER CHILD IS A PAIN NO MOTHER SHLD FEEL..”