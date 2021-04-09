No parent will be happy to see their child leave uni & follow a man’ – Morayo Brown defends co-host who bashed Chioma

Recall that Chioma and Davido were center of discussion on a TV programme recently where they were described as senseless children.

One of the talkshow hosts, Morayo Afolabi-Brown has reacted to the backlash her co-host, Beecee Ugboh, has received following her opinion about the Chioma and Davido relationship.

Following the backlash Beecee received, Morayo who is the main anchor of the show has come out to defend her. In a post shared on her IG , Morayo said Beecee did not insult Chioma as many have said but that she was only saying people ”must teach their children sense”. She said she doesn’t know any parent that will be happy to see their child leave university ”to follow a man’

For those of you who sent insults to @beeceeugboh for her comment on this issue, this post is for you. Nothing is wrong with disagreeing with her. That’s what the show is about, expressing diverse views but insulting her was wrong. Many of you want to go to America, Canada or UK but you don’t respect divergent views. Why would you insult someone for expressing her view?

Secondly, she did not insult Chioma. What she was alluding to is that we must teach our children sense.

I know having children inside wedlock is going out of fashion, but should we, because we don’t want to “be dragged” accept this malady?

We all scream to the government to follow due process but when it comes to relationships we throw due process to the wind. We teach children to finish school, then get married.

We have very few role models today like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Shola David-Bora, Oby Ezekwesili, Jumoke Adenowo and Ibukun Awosika. Some prominent role models today did not follow this path and because they have money, we should overlook it? We are so used to calling good bad and bad good.

I don’t know any parent that will be happy to see their child leave university and follow man. When I was growing up that was unheard of. However, if it happens we’ll still support the child the best we can but we must not make it the norm. We must discourage others from toeing this line.

If Chioma chose this path, we’ll accept her for who she is and the success she has become but that should not become the standard. Oun ti o da ko da, ko lo ru ko meji.