Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

Nollywood actress cum businesswoman, Regina Chukwu has taken to Instagram to call for prayers for her only daughter, Racheal.

According to the mother of two, her daughter is 20 years today and all she wants is for her fans to pray for her.

Sharing photos of the celebrant, Regina wrote;

“PLS PRAY FOR MY DAUGHTER … IT’S HER BIRTHDAY.

It’s official, my baby is 20yrs old already… I have a story, I will tell my story, tell it through a book or tell it through a movie. It’s certain I will tell my story someday… Dear Daughter I gave you the name CHIAMAKA (meaning=my God is so good)when I first set my eyes on, your grandma gave you CHETACHUKWU (meaning remember God) the Name RACHEL came when we baptized you (I chose it) and you chose for your self the name MICHELLE (meaning WHO IS LIKE GOD) as a confirmation name (Catholics will understand) in all of these names, Chiamaka is my favourite and it reflects in your life…baby girl you are so good… I love you my Ada for so many things… top of which is cos you are REGINA’s daughter… you are a considerate child, you are very loving, can’t remember you ever engaged in a fight with anybody, your love for children is what I still can’t explain, you are so generous I sometimes wonder you are special in your own way and you take things slowly, you are not that a good cook but mama Chi And papa Chi doesn’t have a choice … they eat it like that… Hmmmmm let me sa stop here for now, but not without telling you to ALWAYS REMEMBER THE DAUGHTER OF WHOM YOU ARE @nwaforracheal_ happy birthday my love and have fun ”