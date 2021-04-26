Normalcy Returns To Iyana Iba After Okada Riders’ Clash

Normalcy has returned to Iyana Iba, Alaba Rago and Ojo areas of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria following clash between transport unions and okada riders in the area.

A clash ensued in the area in the early hours of Monday, 25th April as okada riders clashed with the unions over increment in tariff.

But the Lagos State Police Command said it has restored normalcy to the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered immediate deployment of additional police personnel to the area to maintain law and order as he also directed the Area Commander, Area E Festac, to personally be on ground to monitor the situation and invite the leaders of the affected Okada riders unit for an urgent meeting.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi debunked the rumour that the disagreement was between some ethnic groups.

“Without mincing words, the incident has no ethic colouration whatsoever but a mere conflict between transport unions and their okada units on ticketing and increment in tariff.

“The Command therefore enjoins members of the public, especially those around the areas, including the students of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, to go about their lawful businesses and studies respectively, as adequate deployment has been done to fortify security in the axis and by extension, in Lagos State in general,” Adejobi said.