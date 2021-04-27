Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates 44th birthday with new photos

Nollywood actress and media personnel, Omotunde Adebowale-David popularly known as Lolo or Adaku has taken to social media to celebrate her 44th birthday today.

To mark the day, Adaku shared some stunning photos via her Instagram account as she expressed gratefulness to God and revealed that she knows that God’s thoughts towards her all are good and not evil.

She captioned the post: Lord i see myself through your eyes and I know your thoughts towards me are always good and not evil. Thank you lord I have taken flight. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME

I stand precarious but you right me with GRACE then you say stand before me and be thou perfect #44thbridge climbed #iyaaraireolanimi you are totally loved by A good Father.

Adaku is known for her role in the popular comic series Jenifa’s Diary.

