“Our Professors may work in Togo bakeries if Nigeria breaks up” – Lai Mohammed warns elites

Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed has warned that Professors could be working in bakeries in Togo just to survive if Nigeria disintegrates.

Lai Mohammed who featured on a NAN flagship interview programme on Wednesday April 21, stated that the Buhari administration’s main issue is with the elites and not the common people.

He also insinuated that the elites who ought to take the lead in cementing the unity of the country are preaching tribal hatred.

The Minister said;

“Our challenge is more with the elites, not with the common people. Go to the remotest part of Nigeria today, you will see Nigerians from different tribes, culture and religion living together peacefully.

“Elites ought to take the lead in cementing the unity of the country. But when the elites start preaching tribal hatred, people believe them because they think they know better.

“Nigeria accounts for 70 percent of West Africa’s population, and if Nigeria should disintegrate today, we are going to overrun Benin Republic, Togo, Niger and other neighbouring countries.

“The elites will suffer more because some professors could be working in bakeries in Togo just to survive. We saw it happen when the Liberians came here during their civil war.

“It is in their own enlightened interest that they should work to fix Nigeria. Many of them have more than one passport — American, British, Irish — and at the first crack of trouble, they are gone.”