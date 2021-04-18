Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years Old

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian model named Gladys Lasila has shocked social media users with lovely photos of herself on her 52nd birthday.

The popular model has been trending on Instagram after Sharing her birthday photos and claiming to be 52 years old, we all know the looks of a 52-year-old woman but this popular model does not look like she anything close to half a century,

Gladys’ is a very popular, verified Instagram model and brand Influencer with a lot of Instagram followers and fans, she claims to be 52 years old but looks much younger.

Below are some amazing photos of this beautiful model.

READ ALSO: ‘I had countless days of tears and frustration’ – Actress, Beverly Naya reveals as she celebrates 32nd birthday

 

