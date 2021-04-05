TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky…

‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted,…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only…

Obafemi Martins clashes heavily with babymama at a party

Lady whose fingers are not complete shares her sad experience, as…

Police arrest suspected serial killer cultist in Ikorodu (Photos)

News
By San

The Police detectives attached to Sagamu Road Division, led by the DPO, Sagamu Road, Ikorodu, on Sunday, 4th April, 2021, apprehended one wanted serial killer cultist, Segun Agodo, m, in Odongunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Segun, a top ranking member of Eye Confraternity, had been on the run for a while since he got the wind that he had been declared wanted by the police for his atrocities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

But he was sighted in Ikorodu today 4th April, 2021, while the DPO Sagamu Road Division and his men were on Surveillance patrol around Ikorodu.

READ ALSO

Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet…

Heartbreaking video of an alleged Nigerian ‘yahoo’ girl…

The suspect, who has been fingered in many murder cases, including alleged killing of a policeman, in Ikorodu, was arrested in possession of 2 locally-made revolver pistols, each loaded with 7 and 14 rounds of cartridges, one axe, some cutlasses and assorted charms.

See photos below:

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

CP Hakeem Odumosu further stated that the command will leave no stone unturned in making sure that Lagos State is rid of criminals, especially cultists who are the major perpetrators of crimes and social vices in the state.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

‘Why I can never re-marry my ex-wife’ – Don Jazzy opens up

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he shared his story

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing hints at what the devil did at her son’s birthday…

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu calls for prayers for her only daughter

IK Ogbonna’s Ex-Wife Shares Photos Of Their Grown Up Son

Tee Billz Shares Moments His Son Jamil Bonds With His Step-Brother (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More