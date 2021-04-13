Popular Herbalist drags Odumeje & Rita Edochie Over Refusal To Forgive Ada Jesus

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

A well-known herbalist, Ezenwanyi Iyeri Oba has come out to lambast Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje and Actress Rita Edochie for refusing to forgive comedienne, Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu popularly known as Ada Jesus.

Over the weekend, footage of an incapacitated Ada Jesus at Odumeje’s church went viral on social media as she pled with the cleric alongside her family for forgiveness.

Years ago, Ada Jesus had gone viral after she accused Nollywood actress Rita Edochie and Prophet Odumeje of doing fake miracles.

In the viral video, Ada Jesus had said she usually brings people to the prophet for fake miracles. The comedienne also recounted how she was kidnapped by ‘Odumeje boys’.

Not long after, the comedienne was struck down with kidney disease that left her paralyzed.

Read Also: Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ during her family thanksgiving at his church (Video)

It has now been alleged that the ailment did not come by naturally but was as a result of her accusation against the prophet. Her family then took her to the church in the hope sof seeking forgiveness from Odumeje.

In what then came as a shocking twist, Odumeje and Rita Edochie vowed never to forgive Ada Jesus stating that she is never going to recover from the ailment plaguing her.

Ezenwanyi has now come out to lambast the pair for their unwillingness to forgive, referring to them as “Deputy Jesus”.

Reacting to the whole situation, Ezenwanyi Iyeri Oba stated that those who play “Deputy Jesus” have refused to forgive, while Chi Marine who everyone thinks is a devil has shown that he has a ”pure heart.”

Ezenwanyi Iyeri Oba accused Odumeje of being heartless with his refusal to forgive the comedienne who lied helplessly on his church’s altar to beg for forgiveness after being left incapacitated by an ailment.

The herbalist also prayed that all the gods in Igbo land renew the health of Ada Jesus such that she can look Prophet Odumeje and Rita Edochie in the eye to show them they can’t give or take any life.

Watch the video below;

