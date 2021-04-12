Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

A Popular adult directory website, Pornhub has listed Nigeria’s premier tertiary institution, The University of Ibadan and the hub for most students who visit the website.

This is coming off a tweet from a random Twitter user who tweeted at the websites’s social handle to release details of schools where students visit the adult site the most.

Read his tweet below:

“How far @Pornhub, when Una go do headquarters for Africa. We know it’s Nigeria but I’m not sure if it’s beside lautecth, unilorin or unilag . Reply abeg”

The official account replied obacruze with a logo of University of Ibadan and users went berserk from that point.