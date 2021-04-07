Princess of Africow – Nigerians mock James Brown for declaring himself ‘Princess of Africa’ (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, James Brown is making the headline once again and this comes after he took to social media to declare himself the princess of Nigeria and Africa.

James Brown had earlier taken to his social media timeline to share a video of himself as he stressed that no one should call him a prince but a princess.

See the video below;

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the way he pronounced Africa as Africow and many went on to tag him princess of Africow.

The video has been trending massively on social media.

James Brown is one of the popular and most followed crossdressers in the country after Bobrisky.

