Princess Shyngle reportedly rushed to hospital in an ambulance after attempting suicide again

Entertainment
By Olumide

According to the recent reports, popular actress Princess Shyngle was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after she attempted suicide again.

The reports revealed that Princess Shyngle , who had in 2018 attempted suicide made another attempt on her life in the United States of America.

Footage shared online shows her on a hospital bed. A medical report also shows the substances she consumed in her attempt to end her life.

“Depression is real. I gat this,” she captioned

Recall that in 2018, the actress was rescued by a neighbour and rushed to a hospital in Lekki, Lagos, after taking an overdose of a medication. She reportedly also drank bleach.

Princess Shyngle was also in the news a fee days ago when she denounced her nationality.

See also: “Worst country and people in history” Princess Shyngle denounces her country of origin

