Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new photos

Popular Nigerian actress Chacha Eke recently took to her Instagram account to show off her grown baby bump in new photos.

The actress shared photos of herself showing her grown baby bump.

Chacha is currently expecting her 4th baby with her husband and might welcome the baby soon.

She shared images and captioned it “Progress”.

Many of her fans and other celebrities like Mercy Johnson, Destiny Etiko, Chidimma Aneke, Chidiebere Aneke, and others have reacted to the baby bump of Chacha Eke.

@mercyjohnson: 💖💖💖@realchidimma: Beautiful ❤️❤️@Destinyetiko: Cha💖@ucheogbodo: I love it 💥💥💥

See her post below;

