TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the…

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As…

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya…

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size…

My 8-Year-Old Son Fingers Me And I Enjoy It – Single Mother…

Reaction as actress, Chacha Eke flaunts baby bump in gorgeous new photos

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian actress Chacha Eke recently took to her Instagram account to show off her grown baby bump in new photos.

The actress shared photos of herself showing her grown baby bump.

Chacha is currently expecting her 4th baby with her husband and might welcome the baby soon.

READ ALSO

Lord Almighty made me a strong woman and that I will…

The three musketeers – Nigerians react to new photos…

She shared images and captioned it “Progress”.

Many of her fans and other celebrities like Mercy Johnson, Destiny Etiko, Chidimma Aneke, Chidiebere Aneke, and others have reacted to the baby bump of Chacha Eke.

See also: Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She Announced That She Is Back

@mercyjohnson: 💖💖💖@realchidimma: Beautiful ❤️❤️@Destinyetiko: Cha💖@ucheogbodo: I love it 💥💥💥

See her post below;

‘A father not just a Horse-band’ – Lizzy Anjorin showers accolades and prayers on her husband

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in Australian action…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya with police…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady nabbed while using her baby for examination malpractice (video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To His Wedding

‘This necklace can pay person house rent for 2yrs’ – Fans…

We are supposed to be given awards for surviving Nigeria – singer, Teni

You will give account for your Instagram, Facebook – Evang Bamiloye gives reason

Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo, others pen down tribute to actress, Omoni Oboli

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More